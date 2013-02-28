Poland Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2013 - New Market Study Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Poland Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- BMI expects the Poland consumer electronics market will grow by around 4% in 2013, with faster growth likely as the eurozone economy picks up in the second half of the year.
Household income growth is likely however to remain subdued into mid-2013. Household balance sheets will also dampen private spending into H113. The effects of strong credit growth in 2006-8 are still being felt on households..
Over the five-year forecast period however, BMI forecasts a steady increase in spending on digital lifestyle items such as smartphones and LED TV sets, driven by rising disposable incomes, consumers seeking choice and low prices offered by foreign and domestic chains.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Computer hardware sales: US$3.5bn in 2012 to US$3.7bn in 2013, +4% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly revised due to macroeconomic factors growth, but Poland remains on course to close the PC ownership gap with Western Europe.
- Handset sales: US$2.0bn in 2012 to US$2.1bn in 2013, +9% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with strong growth expected in smartphone sales.
- AV sales: US$2.4bn in 2012 to US$2.6bn in 2013, +8% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with growth areas including HD TV, 3D and smart TV.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Risk/Reward Rating: Poland's score was 54.7 out of 100.0 with a high Market Risk and Country Risk scores of 70 and 73.3 respectively. Poland took first place in our latest Emerging Europe CE RRR table, and looks set to be one of the best regional CE market prospects over our five-year forecast period. Key Trends & Developments
By 2017, BMI forecasts that non-LCD and plasma models will comprise only about 10% of TV sales, although there currently remains demand for larger analogue models. TV revenue accounts for more than 50% of total AV demand, although lower average prices of flat screen TV sets will restrain revenue growth. Expanding availability of digital and HD TV broadcasting will drive demand for a higher quality viewing experience as consumers upgrade their sets to digital.
Growing competition and operator promotions will drive smartphones sales and in 2012 smartphones represented a majority of handset models offered by Poland's telecoms operators. In the case of mobile service provider Play, smartphones accounted for 80% of handsets on offer, while the equivalent figure for Orange Poland was 70%. Bundling attractive hardware such as smartphones and netbooks is one method being pursued by the operators in their attempts to woo higher value customers.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Bulgaria Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2013
- Indonesia Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2013
- Peru Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2013
- China Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2013
- Czech Republic Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2013
- Philippines Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2013
- Bahrain Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2013
- Malaysia Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2013
- Israel Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2013
- South Africa Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2013