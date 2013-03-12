Poland Food & Drink Report Q1 2013 - New Market Report

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Poland Food & Drink Report Q1 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Weigh down by both internal and external factors, such as elevated unemployment levels and issues facing the wider eurozone respectively, Poland's economy has been slowing down of late,and so has private consumption. While discount store operators may benefit from increased volumes of trade, downward pressure on prices will likely intensify. Nevertheless, we remain optimistic about the longerterm outlook for Polish food and drink consumption.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2013 per capita food consumption growth = +4.46%; forecast compound annual growth (CAGR) to 2017 = +5.23%.
- 2013 alcoholic drinks sales value growth = +5.62%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +6.20%.
- 2013 soft drinks sales value growth = +7.84%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +8.78%.
- 2013 mass grocery retail sales growth = +8.00%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +8.06%.
Key Industry Trends
Regional Players Seek Acquisitions in Poland: The Office of Competition and Consumer Protection has granted approval to Lithuania-based venture capital firmGemini Grupeto acquire Polish food groupCenos. The deal was announced by Cenos's parent company Pamapolin a stock exchange filing in the week ended October 20 2012.Subsequent to theapproval, Pamapol is working to finalise the deal and conclude the share purchase agreement, with financial details of the agreement undisclosed. Euro 2012 Football Competition Boost Beverage Sales: SABMillerhas reported that the Euro 2012 tournament - co-hosted by Poland and Ukraine - helped it return to profit. SABMiller's sales in Poland were up by 11% year-on-year (y-o-y) in Q112, while its European sales were up by 7% after months of decline. Similarly, the Polish subsidiary of US beverage firmThe Coca-Cola Company launched a new slimline can to attract attention and chime with the Euro 2012 competition.
