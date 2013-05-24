Poland Freight Transport Report Q2 2013: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Poland Freight Transport Report Q2 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- While the slowdown in eurozone demand has had an important impact in Poland, we expect the country to do reasonably well against the background of a slow regional recovery. The country's external position remains relatively strong, with the current account deficit set to narrow and growth in the real value of foreign trade to accelerate over 2013.
For the economy as a whole, net exports and investment are likely to be key growth drivers in 2013. Looking forward, we expect medium-term GDP growth in the five years to 2017 to average 3.5% per annum - marginally up on the 3.4% the country achieved in the preceding five years.
All this is relatively good news for the country's freight transport modes. The port of Gdansk is set to hold the top position in Poland's maritime sector in terms of both total tonnage and container throughput in 2013, after overtaking the port of Gdynia in terms of boxes handled in 2010, with both major ports expected to post annual growth. Other freight modes will see 2013 volume growth in the 3-4% range.
Headline Industry Data
- 2013 Air freight tonnage is expected to grow by 3.5% ¦ 2013 Rail freight is forecast to grow by 4.2% ¦ 2013 Port of Gdansk throughput is forecast to grow by 6.4% ¦ 2013 Road freight is forecast to grow by 1.9% ¦ 2013 Inland waterway freight is forecast to grow by 2.7% ¦ 2013 Total real trade growth is forecast at 2.9%
Key Industry Trends:
- Some of the first China-to-Europe freight train services are coming in through Poland. In January a train travelled from Chengdu in the province of Sichuan to the Polish city of Lodz, carrying mainly electrical goods to Europe. It took a total of two weeks to make the journey. Rail offers increased efficiency and lower costs, and in addition, many Chinese manufacturing centres are inland, necessitating transportation to ports. Earlier, in November 2012 Chinese rail operator China Railway International Multimodal Transport Company announced that it had launched a new direct rail freight service between China and Europe. The service will run between the city of Wuhan in central China and Pardubice in the Czech Republic. It will pass through Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus and Poland.
