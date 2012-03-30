New Medical Devices market report from Global Markets Direct: "Poland In Vitro Diagnostics Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2012 -- "Poland In Vitro Diagnostics Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017", a new report by Global Markets Direct, provides key market data on the Poland In Vitro Diagnostics market. The report provides value (USD million) data for each segment and sub-segment within seven market categories - Clinical Chemistry, Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology And Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on key recent developments.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by Global Markets Direct's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for In Vitro Diagnostics market categories - Clinical Chemistry, Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology And Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within seven market categories. Data from 2003 to 2010, forecast forward for 7 years to 2017.
- 2010 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the seven market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Poland In Vitro Diagnostics market.
- Key players covered include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare, Beckman Coulter, Inc., bioMerieux S.A., Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc. and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Poland In Vitro Diagnostics competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare, Beckman Coulter, Inc., bioMerieux S.A., Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Phadia AB, Alere Inc., HORIBA, Ltd., DiaSorin S.p.A, DIAGNOSTICA STAGO, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Mindray Medical International Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Gen-Probe Incorporated, PerkinElmer, Inc., Immucor, Inc., Grifols, S.A., Life Technologies Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Hologic, Inc.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Ireland In Vitro Diagnostics Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- Turkey In Vitro Diagnostics Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- Norway In Vitro Diagnostics Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- Finland In Vitro Diagnostics Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- Greece In Vitro Diagnostics Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- Hungary In Vitro Diagnostics Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- Egypt In Vitro Diagnostics Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- Chile In Vitro Diagnostics Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- United Arab Emirates In Vitro Diagnostics Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- Portugal In Vitro Diagnostics Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017