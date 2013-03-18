Poland Information Technology Report Q1 2013 - New Market Study Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Poland Information Technology Report Q1 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- BMI View: Polish IT spending is expected to reach US$9.5bn in 2013, up 6%, with BMI downwardly revising its forecast given the expectation that domestic demand will be affected by spillover from the weak eurozone. However, Poland is expected to maintain its status as one of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)'s fastest-growing IT markets over the 2013-2017 forecast period, thanks largely to EU funding for ICT and information society-related initiatives. In 2012, areas of opportunity were reported to include financial services, with several contracts up for renewal, and healthcare, where two large projects are being implemented.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Computer hardware sales: US$3.5bn in 2012 to US$3.7bn in 2013, +4% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly revised due to macroeconomic factors but Poland remains on course to close the PC ownership gap with Western Europe.
- Software sales: US$2.1bn in 2012 to US$2.2bn in 2013, +6% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly revised due to macroeconomic factors but ERP implementation is relatively high among Polish SMEs, compared with some other countries in the region.
- IT services sales: US$3.4bn in 2012 to US$3.7bn in 2013, +7% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly revised due to macroeconomic factors, with opportunities in key IT-spending verticals such as financial services, telecoms, the public sector and utilities.
Risk/Reward Ratings: Poland's score was 50.9 out of 100.0. Poland drops to eighth place in our latest RRR table, behind Russia, but ahead of CEE peers Hungary and Turkey. The country also reported an above average country risks score of 68.3.
In the current climate, IT vendors are likely to focus more on the enterprise sector, where average project sizes have been growing. Retrenchment is likely in non-EU-funded public sector IT spending, as a result of fiscal constraints. Prime Minister Donald Tusk's ruling Civic Platform (PO) party is committed to exacting tough spending reforms, although new IT investments could also be justified as helping to realise public sector efficiency gains.
With a larger installed IT base, acceptance of the need for IT services has spread through many Polish private sector organisations. Large companies still account for 60% of IT services spending overall, according to local research. Despite the recent attention they have received from vendors, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) currently account for less than 15% of IT spending.
