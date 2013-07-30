Poland Information Technology Report Q3 2013 - New Market Study Published

New Computer Technology market report from Business Monitor International: "Poland Information Technology Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Polish IT spending is forecast to increase to PLN28.8bn in 2013, up by 3.2%. This is a downgrade from the Q2 2013 update, based on a weaker economic outlook for Poland in 2013. Looking further ahead, we expect the market will record faster growth from 2014 as the economic environment becomes more supportive. Poland is expected to maintain its status as one of Central and Eastern Europe's fastest-growing IT markets over the 2013-2017 forecast period, with CAGR of 6% 2013 to 2017. Key growth drivers within the IT market include demand for tablets and other mobile computing devices, the distribution of EU funds for ICT and information society-related initiatives, and rising real incomes in the later part of our forecast period. The potential growth of cloud computing services revenue also warrants a specific mention as enterprises look to utilise efficiencies and increase flexibility.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Computer Hardware Sales: PLN12.1bn in 2013 to PLN14.4bn in 2017, CAGR of 3.8% in local currency terms. First-time buyer opportunities remain, with household PC penetration expected to continue converging with Western Europe, while demand for personal devices such as tablets and hybrids/convertibles will be the fastest area of growth.
- Software Sales: PLN5.1bn in 2013 to PLN6.8bn in 2017, CAGR of 6.8% in local currency terms. Launch of Windows 8 in October 2012 and withdrawal of support for XP from 2014 will catalyse upgrades while there is still scope for growth in business software market.
- IT Services Sales: PLN11.6bn in 2013 to PLN16.1bn in 2017, CAGR of 7.9% in local currency terms. Cloud computing will be the leading growth area, but there are also large opportunities in outsourcing.
- Risk/Reward Ratings: Poland's score was 53.6 out of 100.0. Poland moved up one position to sixth place in our latest RRR table, leapfrogging Russia.
Key Trends And Developments
The wider availability of low-cost tablets over the course 2012 saw sales volumes increase dramatically. Whereas Apple's premium iPad has performed well in higher income markets, the lack of mid-range devices had previously stymied large increases in volumes in a middle-income market such as Poland. PC browsing traffic data by operating system for Poland show that Android tablets have outsold Apple since Q412, with Android's share of browsing traffic up 0.6pps Q412 to May 2013, whereas the comparative figure for iOS is 0.3pps. BMI expects a continued preference for Android devices in 2013 and beyond as Google's partner vendors increasingly offer comparable specifications and user experience to Apple - but at much lower cost suitable for the mass market in Poland.
