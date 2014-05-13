Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Poland: LTE and Fiber Rollouts to Turn Telecom Market Around, MandA to Continue,' a new Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, offers a precise, incisive profile of Poland's mobile and fixed telecommunications and pay-TV markets based on comprehensive proprietary data and insights from our research in the Polish market. Published annually, this presentation-quality, executive-level report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony and broadband, mobile and pay-TV sectors, in addition to a review of key regulatory trends.



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Key Findings



Poland is one of the most attractive markets in Central and Eastern Europe, being the second largest in the region. In 2013 it generated service revenue of $11.5bn, down 2.0% from 2012 due to a drop from voice services, as fixed-to-mobile substitution continued to reduce fixed voice revenue and as lower mobile termination rates affected mobile revenue. Over the next five years, however, we expect the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.86%, with mobile data being the fastest growing segment of the market, driven by deployments of LTE.



In 2013, mobile ARPS continued to decline, mainly because the regulator further reduced mobile termination rates. Data service uptake partially compensated for the decline in voice revenue. Over next five years, we expect data to drive the mobile revenue growth thanks to smartphones uptake.



In July 2013, Poland completed its analog switch-off. In 2012, the leading DTH operator in the country, Cyfrowy Polsat, entered the DTT market thus offering pay TV services over variety of technologies.



The Polish telecom market is very fragmented, and consolidation is still underway. In November 2013, Deutsche Telekom, the main shareholder in PTC, signed a deal to acquire GTS Central Europe, which will enable the operator to expand its fixed market and offer integrated services. The same month, Cyfrowy Polsat, in order to strengthen its position in the market, signed a preliminary acquisition agreement with Polkomtel.



Synopsis



“Poland: LTE and Fiber Rollouts to Turn Telecom Market Around, MandA to Continue” provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Poland today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2018. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into Poland's telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research's databases.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:



Poland in a regional context; a review of market size and trends compared with other countries in the region.



Economic, demographic and political context in Poland.



The regulatory environment and trends; a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more.



A demand profile; analysis as well as forecasts and historical figures of service revenue from fixed telephony (including VoIP), broadband, mobile voice and data, and pay-TV markets.



The service evolution; a look at the change in the breakdown of overall revenue by fixed/pay-TV and mobile sectors and by voice, data and video between 2013 and 2018.



The competitive landscape; an examination of key trends in competition and service providers' performance, revenue market shares and expected moves over the next 18-24 months.



An in-depth sector analysis of fixed telephony and broadband services, mobile voice and data services, and pay-TV services; a quantitative analysis of service adoption trends by technology/platform as well as operator, average re venue per line/subscription and service revenue through the end of the forecast period.



Main opportunities; this section details the near-term opportunities for operators, vendors and investors in Poland's telecommunications and pay-TV markets.



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Reasons To Buy



This Country Intelligence Report helps executives build proactive, profitable growth strategies by offering comprehensive, relevant analysis of Poland's telecommunications and pay-TV markets based on insights directly from the local market players.



The report offers a wealth of data on the telecom and pay-TV markets, with the mobile and fixed segments examined in detail.



The competitive landscape and the major players are given extra attention, enabling local players or prospective market entrants to gain the insight they need.



The broad but detailed perspective will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players to succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Poland.



The report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality that allows it to be turned into presentable material immediately.



The report concludes with an exploration of the opportunities available in the Poland market to operators, vendors and investors.



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