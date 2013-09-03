Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Poland Making Steady Progress towards First Nuclear Power Plant market report to its offering

Poland Making Steady Progress towards First Nuclear Power Plant



Summary



Poland, which generates over 90% of its electricity from coal, has no commercial Nuclear Power Plants (NPPs) in its energy portfolio. Today, the country is facing challenges like rising power demand, aging thermal power plants, ensuring long-term electricity supply and meeting emission reduction goals. In such a scenario, Poland is embarking on its plan to add two NPPs with a total capacity of 6,000 Megawatts (MW), with its first unit coming online by 2023. The country has made remarkable progress towards its nuclear ambition and has almost set up the necessary regulatory framework and drafted the required legislation. The state-owned energy group Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA (PGE) is working on forming strategic alliances with foreign companies to supply the necessary technology and share in investment. Companies from many countries have shown interest in providing technology for the Polish NPP.



Scope



- Identifies the key drivers for nuclear new build opportunity in Poland

- Provides details of progress made by Poland for its first nuclear plant

- Focuses on key moves made by prospective technology suppliers



Reasons to buy



- Understand the nuclear new build opportunities in Poland

- Gain knowledge about the progress made at local level for the nuclear new build project

- Facilitate decision-making by understanding the competition



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