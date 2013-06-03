"Poland Metals Report Q3 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Materials research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Although we are optimistic about Poland's economic growth prospects, expecting an expansion of 1.9% in 2013 and expect steady headline GDP expansion thereafter, we are more cautious regarding metal consumption and production prospects. Key metal consuming segments such as autos and particularly construction will underperform.
Looking at the longer term, we expect growth in Poland as an autos export hub to remain steady, though construction activity will be underwhelming. Production of steel, copper and lead will grow, but at a slower rate than demand. Investment into production facilities will be restrained by several factors including stagnant domestic mine production, higher taxes and low metal prices.
