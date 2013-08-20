Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Poland Metals Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

Although we are optimistic about Poland's economic growth prospects, expecting an expansion of 1.5% in

2013 (recently revised downwards from 1.9%) and expect steady headline GDP expansion thereafter, we

are more cautious regarding metal consumption and production prospects. Key metal consuming segments

such as autos and particularly construction will underperform.

Looking at the longer term, we expect growth in Poland as an autos export hub to remain steady, though

construction activity will be underwhelming. Production of steel, copper and lead will grow, but at a slower

rate than demand. Investment into production facilities will be restrained by several factors including

stagnant domestic mine production, higher taxes and low metal prices.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139715/poland-metals-report-q4-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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