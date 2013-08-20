Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Poland Mining Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering
Restructuring efforts in the coal mining sector and a general lack of new base metal prospects lead us to
forecast only slow growth in Poland's mining industry. We expect industry value to grow to US$12.7bn by
2017, a slight increase from 2012 levels of US$11.4bn. This growth will ensure the country remains one of
the most significant players in the European coal, silver and copper markets.
Having pumped large sums of money into Poland's troubled coal sector, the government has cashed in with
the sale of Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa, Poland's largest coking coal producer. Despite meeting
resistance from striking workers in April 2011, the initial public offering (IPO) went ahead once terms were
agreed in June. In total, the government is expecting to raise PLN5.8bn, with one-third of the company to be
sold on the open market.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/139716/poland-mining-report-q3-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
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Naperville
Illinois
United States
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