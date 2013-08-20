Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Poland Mining Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

Restructuring efforts in the coal mining sector and a general lack of new base metal prospects lead us to

forecast only slow growth in Poland's mining industry. We expect industry value to grow to US$12.7bn by

2017, a slight increase from 2012 levels of US$11.4bn. This growth will ensure the country remains one of

the most significant players in the European coal, silver and copper markets.

Having pumped large sums of money into Poland's troubled coal sector, the government has cashed in with

the sale of Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa, Poland's largest coking coal producer. Despite meeting

resistance from striking workers in April 2011, the initial public offering (IPO) went ahead once terms were

agreed in June. In total, the government is expecting to raise PLN5.8bn, with one-third of the company to be

sold on the open market.



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