Poland Oil & Gas Report Q3 2012 - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Poland Oil & Gas Report Q3 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- BMI View: Strong government support and industry interest in developing a nascent shale gas industry in Poland leaves BMI cautiously optimistic with regard to the country's gas production outlook. We have upwardly revised our forecast for Poland's gas production, as we take into account the commercial production of modest volumes of shale gas by 2016. Poland's obligations to reduce its carbon emissions by 2020 under EU policy will also lead to a marked rise in its gas consumption, as the country switches from coal to gas for power generation.
The main trends and developments we highlight for Poland's Oil & Gas sector are:
- Undeterred by the Polish Geological Institute (PGI)'s downward revision of its recoverable shale gas estimates - from the Energy Information Administration (EIA)'s previous estimates of 5.3trn cubic metres (tcm) to 0.346-0.768tcm - Poland is sticking to Prime Minister Donald Tusk's late 2014/early 2015 schedule for the commercial production of shale gas. We remain cautiously optimistic on Poland's shale gas prospects and expect to see gas production rise from 6.03bcm in 2011 to 6.44bcm in 2016, thanks to modest domestic shale gas production.
- Continued interest in shale gas exploration on the part of international oil companies (IOCs), notwithstanding ExxonMobil's disappointing test flow results (announced in February 2012) and lower-than-anticipated recoverable shale gas estimates. ConocoPhilips' decision in March 2012 to exercise its call option over shale gas assets with 3Legs Resources demonstrates its confidence in Poland's shale gas potential, generating some optimism with regard to the mixed picture for Poland's shale gas. Other IOCs currently holding concessions in Poland include majors Chevron, Eni and independents BKP Petroleum and Marathon Oil. The Ministry of Environment expects IOCs to drill 38 of 49 wells in 2012.
- ?? The consolidation of domestic upstream activity will speed up momentum in Polish shale gas exploration and production (E&P). State-owned gas monopoly Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo (PGNiG) has signed letters of intent (LoI) with state-controlled copper miner KGHM Polska Miedz and power companies Polska Grupa Energetyczna and Polska Energia to jointly explore for domestic shale gas. PGNiG is also reportedly in talks with oil refiner PKN Orlen over a possible upstream exploration tie-up that will 'concern also - maybe mainly - shale gas', according to Orlen's CEO Jacek Krawiec. Enea, another utility company, has also expressed interest to participate.
- A marked rise in Polish gas consumption by the end of our forecast period. BMI expects gas consumption to rise from 17bn cubic metres (bcm) in 2010 to 21.10bcm by 2016. EU policy, which requires a 20% reduction in carbon emissions by 2020, will force Poland to speed up the rate at which it constructs gas-fired power stations and converts from using coal.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- Marathon Oil Corporation Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- BP p.l.c. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- EXCO Resources, Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- EOG Resources, Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- Twoco Petroleums Ltd. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- Insignia Energy Ltd. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011