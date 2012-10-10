Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Poland Petrochemicals Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends and Capacity Forecasts provides an in-depth coverage of Poland petrochemicals industry. The report covers Poland petrochemical complex details and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents petrochemicals demand and production forecasts, end use market share, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major petrochemicals producers in Poland.
The report classifies 21 petrochemical commodities into four different product families according to their chemical properties. It provides information about petrochemical complexes of each product family with details of operators, equity partners with their stakes, year of commissioning and production capacity. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Poland petrochemicals industry including all the major parameters.
The four product families mentioned in the report are Aromatics and Derivatives, Olefins and Derivatives, Vinyls and Styrene and Derivatives.
Scope
- Petrochemicals industry supply scenario in Poland from 2000 to 2016 consisting of capacity growth, installed capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned petrochemical complexes with capacity forecasts up to 2016
- Detailed information such as operator and equity for all active and planned projects of four product families covering aromatics and derivatives (benzene, toluene, xylenes, Purified Terephthalic acid (PTA), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and phenol), olefins and derivatives (ethylene, propylene, butadiene, polyethylene, Ethylene Glycol (EG), Styrene-Butadiene rubber (SBR), acrylonitrile and polypropylene), vinyls (PVC, VCM and VAM) and styrene and derivatives (styrene, polystyrene, EPS and ABS)
- Market dynamics and trade balance data of petrochemical commodities from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, average prices and import and export data
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description, capacity shares of key petrochemicals producers in Poland and information on the current and upcoming petrochemical complexes
Companies Mentioned
Polski Koncern Naftowy Orlen SA, FIRMA CHEMICZNA DWORY SA, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.,
