Poland Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2014 - New Market Research Report

New Healthcare market report from Business Monitor International: "Poland Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q1 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- The threat of price cuts in 2014 presents downside risks to the Polish pharmaceutical market, especially if the government does not compromise with the industry. Nevertheless, over a long term horizon, we see growth opportunities in the Polish pharmaceutical market.
Headline Expenditure Projection
- Pharmaceuticals: PLN31.37bn (US$9.64bn) in 2012 to PLN32.29bn (US$10.26bn) in 2013; 3.25% in local currency terms and 6.4% in US dollar terms.
- Healthcare: PLN108.74bn (US$33.43bn) in 2012 to PLN110.10bn (US$34.87bn) in 2013; +1.3% in local currency terms and 4.3% in US dollar terms.
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Risk/Reward Rating
Poland has a RRR score of 61.5 out of 100, making it the second most attractive pharmaceutical market in Central and Eastern Europe.
Key Trends And Developments
The health ministry of Poland released an updated draft of reimbursement lists for public consultation on August 19. The new reimbursement lists became effective from September 1. The draft proposal stated that 23 new pharmaceutical products will be added to the pharmacy list, including a product developed using zoledronic acid to be used in the treatment of patients suffering from advanced hormone-resistant prostate cancer. The draft also stated that 12 pharmaceutical products will be taken off the reimbursement list, following requests made by their manufacturers.
In September 2013, Helix BioPharma, a Toronto, Canada-based biopharmaceutical company, established a Polish subsidiary, Helix Polska, which aims to facilitate and support ongoing clinical oncology research at leading research institutions in Poland. Of note, establishing Helix Polska further strengthens Canadian-Polish relationships and scientific collaboration, which commenced in 2005, when Polish investors first became shareholders of Helix.
BMI Economic View: Polish economic indicators are showing tentative signs of improvement, giving weight to our expectations for a gradual economic rebound to take hold in the second half of 2013. Nonetheless, we reiterate that the recovery will be protracted, and primarily led by exports, with domestic demand unlikely to start showing strong signs of an improvement until 2014. Accordingly, the recovery remains strongly contingent upon sustained demand from Germany and other key trade partners. While we are modestly optimistic towards Germany's economic outlook, we see greater risks emerging from other European partners such as France, Italy and the Czech Republic, as well as slowing demand from China.
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