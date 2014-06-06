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Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- BMI View: We hold a positive view on the Philippines' agribusiness sector in the long term given the potential for expansion of new sectors such as palm oil. Our outlook is especially positive for sugar production, and we also believe the livestock sector will continue to post healthy growth rates. The Philippines' vast consumption market, along with strong government support, will foster domestic and foreign investment and favour output expansion. However, backyard farming and infrastructure problems, especially transport costs, will continue to hamper the sector's growth. This paradox is well illustrated in the island of Mindanao: a recent peace deal between the government and a rebel group could inspire investor confidence, which would help to develop the region's strong agricultural potential. However, lingering issues regarding business environment and security issues in Mindanao will restrict the development of the island.
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Key Forecasts
- Sugar production growth to 2017/18: 16.2% to 2.8mn tonnes. Sugar production expansion will be mainly driven by improvements in yields.
- Pork production growth to 2017/18: 16.4% to 1.6mn tonnes. Growth will be driven by an increase in commercial farming, as well as rising domestic consumption.
- Rice consumption growth to 2018: 3.8% to 13.3mn tonnes. Per capita consumption growth is expected to slow as the government encourages the consumption of other goods (such as corn and cassava) to limit demand as part of the country's self-sufficiency strategy. However, the combination of strong population growth and only moderate production growth means that the country will remain one of the world's largest net importers of rice.
- Agribusiness market value: 1.1% decrease to USD16.9bn in 2014, forecast to grow on average 3.3% annually between 2014 and 2018.
- 2014 real GDP growth: 6.3% (down from 7.2% in 2013; predicted to average 5.4% over...
The Philippines Agribusiness Report features Business Monitor International (BMI)'s market assessment and independent forecasts for production, consumption and trade across core agricultural commodities.
BMI's Philippines Agribusiness Report includes independent commodity price forecasting and analysis for key agricultural outputs, an overview of the agribusiness competitive landscape and a discussion of the downstream context of agricultural production in relation to country food consumption forecasts and composite food and beverage trade forecasts.
Key Benefits
- Use BMI's independent industry forecasts to test other views - a key input for successful planning in dynamic agribusiness markets.
- Apply BMI's medium-term commodity price analysis to assist with budgetary planning and the identification of investment opportunities and potential risks.
- Assess the activities and market position of your competitors, partners and clients.
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