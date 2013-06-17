Poland Real Estate Report Q2 2013 - New Market Study Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Poland Real Estate Report Q2 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- The Poland real estate report examines the office, retail, industrial and construction sectors in the country in the context of the downturn in the construction segment.
With a focus on the principal cities of Warsaw, Krakow, Gdansk, Sopot and Gdynia, the report covers the rental market performance in terms of rates and yields over the past 18 months and examines how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and exploring the impact of emerging cracks in the previously outperforming construction sector.
Our newly collected data in December of 2012, measures market activity and performance over the year. The overall picture has lost its positivity whereby, even though on a regional playing field Poland remains one of the stronger real estate teams, wider economic concerns are now catching up with the sector. Retail and industrial rents in particular look set to be under threat from lacklustre trade, retail and household consumption indicators. Growth in the office sector has been less forthcoming with a stalled trajectory.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
BMI cautions that in spite of recent success in the market, we need to be mindful that the Central and Eastern European (CEE) country is not immune from external economic woes and domestic weaknesses and news from the construction pipeline should be of concern.
Key Points
- The previously resilient Polish construction sector (with average annual growth of 9.6% in real terms between 2006 and 2011) is set for a significant slowdown in our forecast period to 2021.
- In light of Poland's increasingly depressed household segment, we have downgraded our expectations for real GDP growth in 2013 and 2014 to 1.9% and 3.0% respectively, from 2.3% and 3.7%. Public spending and fixed investment are unlikely to stage a robust recovery this year, and while weaker domestic demand is liable to improve net exports growth, low external demand will partially negate the positive impact of this dynamic.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Business research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Chile Real Estate Report Q3 2013
- Hungary Real Estate Report Q3 2013
- United States Real Estate Report Q3 2013
- South Africa Real Estate Report Q2 2013
- Qatar Real Estate Report Q3 2013
- Taiwan Real Estate Report Q2 2013
- Pakistan Real Estate Report Q2 2013
- China Real Estate Report Q3 2013
- Thailand Real Estate Report Q2 2013
- Ukraine Real Estate Report Q3 2013