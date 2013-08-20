Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Poland Retail Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering
The Polish Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags shortterm
concerns about the impact on Poland's economic outlook of government austerity measures coupled
with a tailing off of investment after the European football championships in 2012, which will drag on
domestic demand and consumer spending.
The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Polish retail market while minimising investment
risk, and also explores the impact of the continued deterioration in the eurozone on the Polish consumer and
on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/139717/poland-retail-report-q3-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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