Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Poland Retail Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The Polish Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags shortterm

concerns about the impact on Poland's economic outlook of government austerity measures coupled

with a tailing off of investment after the European football championships in 2012, which will drag on

domestic demand and consumer spending.

The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Polish retail market while minimising investment

risk, and also explores the impact of the continued deterioration in the eurozone on the Polish consumer and

on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139717/poland-retail-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###