Fast Market Research recommends "Poland Shale Gas Industry Outlook to 2025 - Government Strategy and Companies Proclivity to Drive Shale Gas Exploration" from Ken Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- The report titled "Poland Shale Gas Industry Outlook to 2025 - Government Strategy and Companies Proclivity to Drive Shale Gas Exploration" presents a comprehensive analysis of the industry covering market size by number of shale gas concessions awarded and by number of shale gas wells drilled in the country. The report also entails information on technological prospects, key policy drivers, potential challenges and trends & developments in the industry. The report illustrates a competitive scenario of major players in the industry along with the market share of major companies on the basis of concessions awarded and shale gas wells drilled.
The primary energy consumed in Poland comprises predominantly of coal, oil, natural gas and renewable sources of energy. The shale gas industry in Poland has been driven by potentially large shale gas reserves, government support, social acceptance and developing interest of E&P companies with positive shale gas test results. The industry has registered a CAGR of 67.1% during 2010-2013 by drilling ~ shale gas wells till the year 2013. These wells were solely drilled by OPPPW (The Polish Exploration and Production Industry Organization) member companies.
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State owned PGNiG SA is the leading player with the total of ~ concessions and ~ drilled shale gas wells by the year 2013. It is followed by San Leon Energy with over ~ drilled shale gas wells in the country. PKN ORLEN SA stood at the third position along with 3Legs Resources, BNK Petroleum and Chevron as other leading E&P players operating in Poland Shale Gas Industry.
Poland shale gas industry is estimated to witness ~ drilled shale gas wells by the year 2018 which will increase from ~ drilled shale gas wells in 2013. The future of Poland shale gas industry is expected to be favorable on account of evolving favorable regulatory legislations, increasing inclination of E&P companies due to shale gas flows during test drilling, moderating environmental legislations on hydraulic fracturing techniques and social acceptance. However, the year 2017 is anticipated to be the commercial production year for Poland Shale Gas Industry. The industry is anticipated to witness either moderate, increased foreign investments or accelerated growth scenario. The overall Poland shale gas industry is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 26.3% in the forecasted period of 2014-2018.
KEY TOPICS COVERED IN THE REPORT
- Poland Primary Energy Consumption with detailed coverage of Natural Gas Industry Supply & Consumption Prospects
- Shale gas reserves in Poland with potential impact on energy security and economy
- The market size of Poland shale gas industry in terms of number of concessions awarded and number of shale gas wells drilled in Poland
- Technological Prospects, Key Policy Drivers and Potential Challenges existing in Poland shale gas industry
Companies Mentioned in this Report: BNK Petroleum Inc, San Leon Energy PLC, Chevron, 3Leg Resources, Poland National Oil & Gas Companies, PKN Orlen SA, Polish Petroleum & Gas Mining, Halliburton
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