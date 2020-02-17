Poland's Arakel Group Featuring the Highest Quality Outdoor LED Screens for Advertising

Kalisz, Poland -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2020 -- Arakel Group is pleased to feature an incredible selection of LEDs which includes large full color LED screens, LED bicolor screens, LED ultrathin and lightweight screens, mobile Volvo LED screens, LED information boards, digital boards and LED strips. Samuel Arakel, the founder of Arakel Group first started off by introducing the thinnest LED displays for outdoor use. And just after a decade of experience, research and development, the Arakel Group is now the pioneers in this industry in all of Europe. They are now offering LED Displays characterized by high quality and precision. The company also offers comprehensive services with regards to installation, legal services, product design, etc. The Arakel Group now has customers from Poland, Russia, Spain, France, Germany, Nederland, United Kingdom and Irlandia. They have now collaborated with renowned market leaders such as Skoda, Renault, Mercedes and Vovlo.



To know more visit https://arakelgroup.com/



About Arakel Group

Arakel Group was established in 2009 by Samuel Arakel after developing a new LED Screen Technology in 2008. It is become one of the very few and first companies that have introduced the thinnest LED Displays Outdoor with a diameter of 1cm.



Media Contact



Samuel Arakel – Arakel Group

Address: Wydarte 12, Kalisz, Poland

Phone: +48-664555558

Email: Samuel@arakelgroup.com

Website: https://arakelgroup.com/