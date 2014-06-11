Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Poland's Mining Fiscal Regime: H1 2014 market report to its offering

Poland has adequate amounts of agricultural and mineral resources. It has deposits of coal, copper, zinc, lead, silver, manganese, and rock salt. The mining industry in Poland is governed by the Ministry of Ministry, including the State Mining authority and other State Institutes.



Scope

The report outlines Poland's governing bodies, governing laws, ownership and mining licenses, rights and obligations and key fiscal terms which includes prospecting fees, exploration fees, royalty, corporate income tax, capital gains tax, real state tax, depreciation, withholding tax, loss carry forward and VAT.



Reasons to Buy

To get an overview of Poland's mining fiscal regime.



Key Highlights

The Ministry of the Environment is a professional institution, responsible for the rational management of natural resources. It cooperates in the fields of the environment and the education of the general public in protection of the environment.

The Commission for Mineral Resources acts as an advisory body for the Ministry of the Environment. It assesses the drafting of documentation on fossil mineral deposits and geological findings.

The Department of Geology and Geological Concessions is part of the Ministry of Environment, which is responsible for granting concessions for prospecting, exploration and extraction of fossil mineral resources.

The State Mining Authority aims to improve the health and safety of miners, and ensure the proper management of deposits.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156894/polands-mining-fiscal-regime-h1-2014.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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