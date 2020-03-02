Polar Bear Air Conditioning Connecting and Serving Its Community

George Town, Grand Cayman -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- Polar Bear Air Conditioning is well-known for its premier air conditioning services throughout the Cayman Islands. The company's dedication to customer service, expertise in the field, and affordable solutions have put its team on the map as the leading comfort consultants in their area. But that's not all Polar Bear is known for. Since 1988, the Polar Bear Air Conditioning team has been dedicated to supporting the Cayman community. Most recently, Polar Bear partnered with a local government agency, the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), to bring the holiday spirit to a local woman's home.



Born and bred Caymanians know that the holidays are a sacred time. With friends and family visiting each other all season long, a clean home and yard is imperative. For most capable homeowners, this is an easy feat. For others, it's a daunting — perhaps even impossible — challenge. For example, Mrs. Doris, an elderly neighbor in the district of George Town, was too weak to clear all the debris piled up in her yard. Luckily, she had a little help.



The Polar Bear Air Conditioning team paid Mrs. Doris a visit on Saturday, December 21, 2019. They were able to clear the wreckage found in her front yard with speed and efficiency. In a few short hours, Mrs. Doris came out to find a clear yard, which put the biggest smile on her face. Although she has since passed away, the Polar Bear Air Conditioning team was happy to get to know her and help her enjoy her holiday season.



Serving the local community is a part of Polar Bear's culture and values so they're happy to serve in this way. Visit https://polarbear.ky/ to learn more.



About Polar Bear Air Conditioning

Founded in 1988, Polar Bear Air Conditioning has grown considerably over its 30 plus years of operation. The company provides cooling and refrigeration services to the people who depend on it most, residents of the Cayman Islands. To learn more about Polar Bear Air Conditioning's service offerings and core values, visit https://polarbear.ky/.