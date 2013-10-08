Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Polaris Group - Product Pipeline Review - 2013 market report to its offering

Polaris Group - Product Pipeline Review - 2013



Summary



Global Market Directs pharmaceuticals report, Polaris Group - Product Pipeline Review - 2013 provides data on the Polaris Groups research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.



This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, Polaris Groups corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from Polaris Group and industry-specific third party sources, put together by team.



Scope



- Polaris Group - Brief Polaris Group overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.

- Review of current pipeline of Polaris Group human therapeutic division.

- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.

- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.

- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Polaris Group with complete description of the products developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.

- Recent updates of the Polaris Groups pipeline in the last quarter.

- Key discontinued and dormant projects.

- Latest news and deals relating to the products.



Reasons to buy



- Evaluate Polaris Groups strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.

- Assess the growth potential of Polaris Group in its therapy areas of focus.

- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Polaris Groups R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.

- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.

- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Polaris Group.

- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.

- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Polaris Group and identify potential opportunities in those areas.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143670/polaris-group-product-pipeline-review-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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