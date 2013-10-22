Recently published research from GlobalData, "Polaris Private Equity Acquires Majority Stake in DMP Molleservice - Deal Analysis from GlobalData", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Polaris Private Equity (Polaris), a leading lower-mid-market private equity company, has acquired a majority share in DMP Molleservice ApS (DMP), a company that provides wind turbine services, gear reconditioning and the sale of spare wind turbine parts. The acquisition was part of the Polaris Fund III, raised in 2009, with a fund size of more than $578m. This deal helped Polaris enter the Danish wind turbine service and maintenance sector. With the help of Polaris's cash reserves, DMP can now expand and further penetrate the European wind market.
Scope
- The deal report analyses reason behind the acquisition of wind energy activities by Availon from Voith Industrial Services.
- It covers rationale behind the deal, few comparable deals, key drivers of the deal and brief profile of company.
Reasons to Get This Report
- The deal analysis provides details on rationality behind the acqusition and explains the key drivers of this deal.
- The report covers the brief overview of the companies involved in the transaction.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
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