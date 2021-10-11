PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2021 -- An investor, who purchased shares of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by PolarityTE, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: November 23, 2021.



Salt Lake City, UT based PolarityTE, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States.



On August 24, 2021, PolarityTE, Inc. issued a press release "provid[ing] an update regarding correspondence from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) related to its Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for SkinTE® with a proposed indication for chronic cutaneous ulcers, which was filed on July 23, 2021. The FDA provided feedback that certain Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Control (CMC) items need to be addressed prior to proceeding with a pivotal study. As a result, the study proposed in the IND has been placed on clinical hold. In accordance with standard practice and regulations, the FDA has advised that it will issue a clinical hold letter providing details on the basis for the hold to the Company by September 21, 2021."



Shares of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) declined to $0.64 per share on August 24, 2021.



The plaintiff claims that between April 30, 2020 and August 23, 2021, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the SkinTE IND was deficient with respect to certain Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Control items, that as a result, it was unlikely that the FDA would approve the SkinTE IND in its current form, that accordingly, the Company had materially overstated the likelihood that the SkinTE IND would obtain FDA approval, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



