New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- Increasing demand for reflective polarizing films, especially in growing economies, increase in R&D activities and technological advancements are the major factors influencing market growth.



Market Size – USD 11.10 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.0%, Market Trends –Global rise in technological advancements.



The global Polarizer Film Market is estimated to reach USD 18.01 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated due to the high use of these films; especially in LCDs. Increase in environmental concerns due to hazards caused by the disposal of electronic products is expected to drive this application segment. Implementation of stringent government regulations in packaging is estimated to be a vital driver of the polarizing film's market. Similarly, an increase in demand for reflective polarizing films, especially in emerging economies; technological advancements; and rise in R&D activities are also fuelling market growth.



North America region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period with the largest share of 33.80% in 2018. The improving countries are the primary consumers of TFT LCD Display Modules in this region. The polarizing films market in the Asia Pacific has been expanding owing to the rise in technological advances in the area.



Some of the players profiled in the report are Samsung SDI, DuPont, Gamma Optical Co Ltd, 3M Company, Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd, EFUN Technology Co Ltd, Fusion Optix Ltd, Nitto Denko Corporationk, Fujifilm, and Kolon Industries Inc.



Further key findings from the report suggest



- In the polarizer film market, the television segment accounts for the largest share of ~31.0% in 2018 because of the growing demand for LED display and larger display size.



- The mobile phone segment is anticipated to observe the highest CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period boosted by growing demand for smart phones in China, India, and other emerging regions.



- Polarizer films are used as super twisted nematic (STN), thin film transistor (TFT) and twisted nematic (TN) display technologies. TFT film accounts for the largest market share of 42.88% in 2018 due to its winning characteristics of energy efficiency, delivering better resolution and low price.



- The constant change in technology has enhanced the demand for global thin film transistor displays. However, the high cost of manufacturing and less availability of high resolutions TFTs for professional applications are some of the major factors which may affect the market growth.



- Rising trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the polarizer film industry, include development of ultra-thin polarizer film and the development of blue light high transmission polarizer film.



The Global Polarizer Film Market is segmented as follows:



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- TFT Type

- TN Type

- STN Type



Contrast Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- High contrast

- Low contrast



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Televisions

- Monitors

- Notebooks

- Mobile Phones

- Others



Layer Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Single Layer

- Multi layer



Polarizer type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

- Linear polarizer

- Polarizer by Fresnel reflection

- Birefringent polarizer

- Thin film polarizer

- Wire-grid polarizer



Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Point Summary of the Report:



The global Polarizer Film market research report is an investigative study offering key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and the research and development scenario. The report also covers the market aspects that directly influence the growth of the market. These features include strategies undertaken by the prominent players, their expansion tactics, and the product portfolios of the companies, and micro and macro-economic factors.



Key Coverage of the Polarizer Film Market:



- Insightful information regarding the global Polarizer Film market

- Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Polarizer Film market

- Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

- The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

- Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

- Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations



Global Polarizer Film Market: Table of Contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Polarizer Film Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



