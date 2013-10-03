Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Police Applications: Case, Custody, Crime And Intelligence Apps



Product Synopsis



This report summarizes the status of the UK public sector police applications market, specifically the case, custody, crime and intelligence app market. It is intended both for those currently working with public sector clients, and those considering this market for the first time.



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Introduction and Landscape



A new report by Kable Market Intelligence maps UK police sector usage of case, custody, crime and intelligence applications, with deployment details on a force-by-force basis. The report also provides profiles of the major suppliers in this sector and finds that Niche holds the largest market share for integrated records management (RM) systems, with Capita's UNIFI RM system the closest proven competitor. Northgate (GEM) and Accenture (Police Scotland's i6) also have RM systems in live operation. Other vendors with broadly applicable systems include WPC Software, whose CATS (Case Administration and Tracking System) product is designed to help track cases in a range of areas, and ABM Software, which provides case management software and investigation software solutions.



Key Features and Benefits



Kable covers the use of ICT in the public sector across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.



Key Market Issues

- Gain insight into the UK police applications (case, custody, crime and intelligence apps) marketplace.

- Gain insight into the suppliers working into the UK police applications (case, custody, crime and intelligence apps) marketplace.



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Key Highlights

- A new report by Kable Market Intelligence maps UK police sector usage of case, custody, crime and intelligence applications, with deployment details on a force-by-force basis. The report also provides profiles of the major suppliers in this sector and finds that Niche holds the largest market share for integrated records management (RM) systems, with Capita's UNIFI RM system the closest proven competitor. Northgate (GEM) and Accenture (Police Scotland's i6) also have RM systems in live operation. Other vendors with broadly applicable systems include WPC Software, whose CATS (Case Administration and Tracking System) product is designed to help track cases in a range of areas, and ABM Software, which provides case management software and investigation software solutions.



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