Police Officer Training Launches Scholarship Program for Law Enforcement Students

Police Officer Training announces the launch of a scholarship program for those wishing to obtain a job in law enforcement. The law enforcement scholarship provides $100 for a student wishing to study law enforcement and make this his or her career.



The Police Officer Training law enforcement scholarship was established to help students deserving of financial aid pay for their education while allowing the site to give back to the community.



Applications must read through the scholarship qualifications, one of which is the student must be a minimum of 17 years of age and attending or accepted to an accredited university or college offering law enforcement coursework. Those who are not attending school at this time must do so within the next twelve months. "Students interested in a career as a police officer may find themselves in need of assistance to reach their career goals and this scholarship makes the process a little easier," Mr. Lawrence continues.



A committee determines the winner of the scholarship and, to make certain the process is fair, committee members only see a 200 word essay on the topic of why the student wants to pursue a career in this field. No identifying information is provided for each entrant. "The scholarship process is designed to be fair and provide all applicants with an equal opportunity to win the scholarship," Mr. Lawrence explains.



Police Officer Training provides the information needed for potential students to determine if a career in law enforcement is right for them and offers information on the process involved in becoming a police officer, salary for one in this field, how to pass the police oral board and police codes. Visitors also learn about fitness requirements for this job, defensive tactics and more.



Local law enforcement departments continue to look for qualified applicants for their police department although state and federal job openings remain scarce. Applicants need to distinguish themselves from others seeking a job with a local department and the proper training becomes essential at this stage. "Police Officer Training offers the scholarship to ensure those wishing to pursue a career in this field have the means to do so. Police officers encounter stressful, demanding and dangerous situations on a daily basis. Determining how to pay for the necessary training or how to pay back funds borrowed for this purpose should not be an issue which is why Police Officer Training opted to start the scholarship program," Mr. Lawrence exclaims.



About Police Officer Training

Police Officer Training provides information for those interested in pursuing careers in law enforcement. Visitors find articles pertaining to law enforcement careers in each state, making it easy to understand the local requirements for seeking a career as a police officer.