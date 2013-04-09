Police Training Course in Miami Draws Dozens from Latin America

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Dozens of police investigators, security and military experts will gather in Miami Beach, Florida, from 15 - 19 April 2013, to undergo specialized training in the use of the Computer Voice Stress Analyzer (CVSA), an advanced technology that accurately identifies stress associated with deception in criminal investigations and other inquiries. The company behind the CVSA, the West Palm Beach, Florida based NITV Federal Services, is the world leader in Voice Stress Analysis technology and conducts training for police, military, security and intelligence professionals worldwide. The CVSA is currently used by over 2,000 agencies worldwide, and has replaced the polygraph as the truth verification technology of choice for professional investigators.



The man behind the Spanish-language CVSA training course is Commander Ivan Ortega, an Expert CVSA Examiner and world renowned kidnapping recovery expert from El Paso, Texas. Commander Ortega has used the CVSA for over a dozen years to fight crime, and based upon his success with the system he received hundreds of inquiries from South and Central America. As the Director of International Relations for the National Association of Computer Voice Stress Analysts (NACVSA), Commander Ortega is responsible for ensuring the worldwide training needs of police and security officials are met.



“Since the CVSA requires a US Government Export License for sales to non-US entities, we are very diligent in screening our foreign clients. We work closely with the US Government to ensure the CVSA does not fall into the wrong hands.” Commander Ortega continued “We realized several years ago that the demand for the CSVA was growing so quickly in Latin America that we created a dedicated Spanish language training course to offer our fellow professionals from Mexico, Central and South America. Despite the stringent requirements of the US Government to export the CVSA we have seen sales skyrocket throughout Latin America. The upcoming Miami Beach class will have students from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Chile and the US. Personally, this is an exciting time for me because I have dedicated my life to fighting crime, and the fact the US Government is so supportive of our efforts only makes the hard work and sacrifices all the more rewarding. Because demand for the Spanish language CVSA training is so great, we have significantly increased the number of Spanish courses we offer each year, both in the US and in various Latin American host countries.”



Commander Ortega also noted a recent study of the CVSA showed the system to have an accuracy rate greater than 96%, far surpassing the performance of all other lie detection systems. The findings of the 18-year study, conducted by Professor James Chapman and Neuroscientist Marigo Stathis, were published in the 2012 Annual Edition of the scientific journal “Criminalistics and Court Expertise.”



Commander Ortega added “The current scientific and technical advances being made in the field of Voice Stress Analysis are incredible. Researchers from the US and worldwide continue to contribute to the body of scientific knowledge about this technology. Voice Stress technology is extremely versatile and has been adapted for uses as diverse as education, call center applications, employee reliability screening, combat vetting operations, investigations, psychology, anti-corruption operations, intelligence and security. In fact, the US Government is now testing VSA technology for border security applications along the Mexican border. The future is indeed bright for the CVSA.”



For further information contact Carol Graham, Administrator for the NACVSA at admin@nacvsa.org or by calling 888-358-5025.