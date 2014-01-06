Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Policy Guidelines Providing Impetus for the Evolution of Electricity Trading and Pricing in the UK market report to its offering

Policy Guidelines Providing Impetus for the Evolution of Electricity Trading and Pricing in the UK



Summary



The current policy structure of the European Union (EU) supports further development of the electricity trading markets in the UK and the EU as a whole. There is room for improvements to be made to energy technologies in the areas of demand and supply, the continuation of support for renewables and cogeneration, the preservation of current levels of energy fuel taxation in real terms, and stringent regulations surrounding acid rain pollutants. The development of efficient and competitive wholesale electricity markets presents a particular challenge as this is a network-bound energy commodity. It cannot be freely traded unless there is equitable third-party access to the transmission grid. However, there is a common view that in order to get these third parties to co-operate better while also stimulating greater investment in networks, the right regulatory framework is necessary.



Scope



- Market prospects of utilities in the UK due to evolving electricity trading

- Key drivers for the growth of electricity trading in the UK

- Electricity market trading scenario in the UK

- Price determinig system for electricity trading



Reasons to buy



- Identify key growth and investment opportunities in the UK's electricity trading market

- Gain insight on the industrys growth potential

- Developing strategies for market penetration using effective policy framework



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/148565/policy-guidelines-providing-impetus-for-the-evolution-of-electricity-trading-and-pricing-in-the-uk.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

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