New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- The Policy Management in Telecom market was valued at USD 898.5 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,617.1 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. The rising deployment of cloud-based policy management systems by telecom operators, rising revenue generation for telecom operators, and increased implementation of integrated policy management systems by telecom operators are the factors driving the market.



Get a Sample Report PDF with Detail TOC & List of Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1143



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



LM Ericsson Telephone Company (Sweden), Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd. (China), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Amdocs Limited (US), Astea International Inc. (US), Comarch SA (Poland), Wipro Limited (India), Intracom Telecom (Greece), Genpact (US) and Oracle Corporation (US) among others.



Another factor responsible for the growth in the market is growing demand and implementation of Information Technology (IT) services across the world.



High capital expenditure, rising competition among industry players and variations in government rules and regulations acts as a restraint for the market.



This report comprises drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the API testing market; and extensive value chain analysis, patent analysis, analysis of the current manufacturing capability and technology status, commercialization potential in different devices, along with market size forecasts till 2026.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The Policy Management in Telecom market was valued at USD 898.5 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,617.1 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. The rising deployment of cloud-based policy management systems by telecom operators, rising revenue generation for telecom operators, and increased implementation of integrated policy management systems by telecom operators are the factors driving the market.



On the basis of integrant, the services segment market is expected to grow the fastest with revenue of USD 323.4 Million, at a CAGR of 20% from 2019-2026. The primary factors that are driving the rise of this market are the enhanced bandwidth sensitive services by the telecommunication service providers, who also focus on monetization of network assets, improving internal service development, protecting the subscriber identity while maintaining the integrity of the network.



Based on deployment, the cloud segment is expected to account for the largest market with revenue of USD 385.14 Million, at a CAGR of 27%. Cloud-based solutions act as an important factor for reducing capital expenditure, where the cost of hardware is eliminated. It also offers real-time visibility of data for employees, enabling organizations to communicate with different departments.



North American region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The primary factors that are driving the rise of this market are the deployment of policy management systems in the region accounting from the expansion of LTE networks and their implementation with several CRM software and business models.



The Asia Pacific market is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing emerging economies and rising initiatives of government are the factors responsible for driving the market.



Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1143



Segments covered in the report:



For this report, the market has been divided into segments on the basis of network, components, deployment types and regional analysis.



Global Policy Management in Telecom Market, By Network-Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Fixed Network

Wireless Network



Global Policy Management in Telecom Market, By Integrant (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Solution

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services



Global Policy Management in Telecom Market, By Deployment (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Cloud

On-Premise



Global Policy Management in Telecom Market, By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America

Europe

APAC

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Browse Complete Report "Policy Management in Telecom Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/policy-management-in-telecom-market



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Macro Indicators



3.1.1. Global usage of Policy Management Telecom



3.1.2. Global Policy Management Telecom Usage by Solution



Chapter 4. Policy Management Telecom Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Policy Management Telecom Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.3. Regulatory Framework



4.4. Policy Management Telecom Market Impact Analysis



4.4.1. Market driver analysis



4.4.1.1. Growth of cybersecurity threats



4.4.1.2. Digitalization of offices and mobile employees



4.4.1.3. Stringent norms on data security



4.4.2. Market restraint analysis



4.4.2.1. Budget constraint of cyber security systems



4.4.2.2. Usage of pirated and unauthenticated cyber security systems



4.4.3. Market opportunities



4.4.3.1. Growth in the E-commerce penetration across industries



4.4.4. Market challenges



4.4.4.1. Lack of cyber security expertise



Continued…..



Read More Reports:-



Rotomoulding Powder Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027



Red Dot Sight Market Trends, Size, Segment and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027



Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027



Bio Lubricants Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027



About Reports and Data



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.