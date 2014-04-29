Policy Management Software Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Policy management software market is gaining momentum as more number of network operators are using policy solutions to generate revenues from new services and to optimize the subscriber experience. Policy management software industry is set to witness strong growth rate in the near future with increasing policy management applications and new vendors. The global sales of policy management software reached $589 million during 2011 and expected to go beyond $1.9 billion by 2016. Wireless market is the most popular segments of policy management software industry.



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Most network operators are using policy management software to launch new capabilities via secure API networks with third parties. The increasing number of machine to machine connection in next few years will possibly drive the growth of policy management software industry as operators use policy solutions to identify, manage and track machine to machine traffic.



Market Segmentation



- Fixed Line Braodband Networks

- Cable Broadband Networks

- 3G Broadband Network

- WiMAX

- LTE Mobile Network



This research report analyzes this market based on its industry segments and major geographies. It provides complete analysis of major industry segments, current trends, market structure, industry growth drivers, restraints, and market projections for upcoming years. It also includes analysis of technological developments in market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and detailed company profiles of top industry players. This report provides review of micro and macro factors significant with respect to new entrants and existing market players along with detailed value chain analysis.



Major geographies analyzed under this research report are



- Europe

- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World



Major Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are Alcatel-Lucent, Amdocs, BandWD, Broadhop, Comarch, Comptel, Comverse, Huawei, Intec, Intracom, Juniper, Nokia Siemens, Openet, Redknee, Tango, Tekelec, Telcordia, Elitecore, Ericsson, FTS, HP, VBS, and others.



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