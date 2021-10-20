Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2021 -- According to the latest report, titled Global Policy Management Software Market by Type, Application, End-User, and Region - Forecast to 2026, the global Policy Management Software market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, AMA Research expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around XX% during 2021-2026.



Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Policy Management Software Market" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Policy Management Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Adaptik Corporation (United States), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), ConvergePoint Inc. (United States), Deltek, Inc. (United States), HelpSystems (United States), IBM (United States), MCN Healthcare (United States), MITRATECH (United States), NETconsent Ltd. (United Kingdom), Onspring Technologies, LLC (United States), Oracle (United States), PM AM Corporation (United States), Termageddon, LLC (United States),



Scope of the Report of Policy Management Software:

The global policy management software market is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. Rising demand for automation in policy management operations and increasing demand for consistency in workflow management are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness a decline in the growth during FY 2020 but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.



On 29 May 2018, NETconsent, a software vendor of compliance and communications software, has signed a distribution agreement with Nanjgel, one of UAEâ€™s emerging resellers, to expand the availability of its products in the UAE market. NETconsent is one of the market leaders in Compliance Automation as a Platform, and deals with policy management and training, streamlining and automating. This agreement will add significant value to the respective customers in the UAE,



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (On-Premise, Cloud Based, Web Based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)), Application (Approval Process Control, Attestation, Audit Trails, Policy Creation, Policy Library, Policy Metadata Management, Policy Training, Reporting & Analytics, Version Control, Workflow Management, Others), Enterprise SIze (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Platform (Windows, IOS/MAC, Android, Others), End Use (IT & Telecom, Marketing & Advertising, Hospitality, Education, Financial Services, Automotive, Transportation & Logistics, Others)



Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Secure API (Application Programming Interface) Networks with Third Parties

Introduction to Session Based and Dynamic Access Control



Opportunities:

Increasing Awareness for Generating Better Customer Relationships

Opportunities in the Asia Pacific Region



Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Automation in Policy Management Operations

Increasing Demand for Consistent Workflows



Challenges:

Short-term Challenges due to Reduced Operations Across Different Industries & Economic Crisis caused by COVID-19 Pandemic Across the World



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



