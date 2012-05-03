Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2012 -- Product Synopsis: “Polish Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016” provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

This report is the result of Canadean’s extensive market and company research covering the Polish foodservice industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast foodservice industry values at channel level, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and Poland’s business environment and landscape.The Polish Foodservice report is an interesting study of the industry in light of the difficult economic environment during the recession in the country and the effect of the increase in VAT rates, change in e-invoicing, and the smoking ban, on foodservice sales in the country.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Poland was one of the few EU members able to avoid recession in 2008–2009. GDP growth in Poland in the last decade, despite the global economic crisis, provides the platform for the country’s foodservice sector to grow robustly. The foodservice market in the country experienced a slowdown due to subdued demand and low transaction levels in 2009 and 2010. An upturn in the foodservice sales growth was expected in 2011; however, demand is still expected to remain subdued. Canadean expects foodservice sales to grow during the forecast period on account of a major international event to be held in the country, which is expected to support demand in the restaurants, hotels, and leisure channels.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Growth in sales in the in the foodservice industry can be attributed to a major international event being held in the country, an increase in industrial output boosting employment and retail sales, the increase in private consumption, an increase in purchasing power, and the strong growth of the Polish zloty against the euro.The foodservice industry in the country suffered from the negative impact of the recent global financial crisis, as it experienced a decline in sales, particularly in 2009. However, the growth prospects for the industry in the forecast period are promising.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

“Polish Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016” provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insight into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Polish foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with unparalleled levels of detail and insight into the development of the foodservice sector within Poland.



This report provides readers with in-depth data on the valuation and development of both the profit and cost sectors in the Polish foodservice market.



This report provides details on the number of outlets, transactions, average price, foodservice sales, sales per outlet, and transactions per outlet per week across nearly 50 sub-channels.



This report provides highly granular future forecasts and historic market data to aid market and strategic planning.



This report will help you to assess the impact of economic recession and recovery on foodservice market growth.



Key Market Issues

GDP growth in Poland during the last decade, despite the global economic crisis, provides the platform for the country’s foodservice sector to grow robustly. Poland was one of the very few EU members which were able to avoid a recession in 2008–2009.



After decades of restrictions on private consumption and scarcity of food supplies, Polish consumers are enjoying the early days of consumerism, which is boosted by higher employment and remittances by migrants abroad. The unemployment rate in Poland has been steadily falling from 17-18% levels in 2004-2005, down to 7% in 2008. However, during the crisis years, it rose again from 12.4% in 2011 to 13.2% in January 2012. With the economy expected to grow steadily and create more jobs, the unemployment rate is expected to progressively decline from 2012 onwards.



Rising exports of manufactured goods and services, an increased FDI inflow, and a boom in infrastructure have all supported the steady increase in the purchasing power of Polish consumers. This is further boosted by the privatization of major state-owned companies. The public sector’s share in all manufacturing and industrial segments of Poland is large. To reduce this involvement and to increase efficiency, major state-owned companies are being privatized through stake sales in the stock market. Along with a liberal law on establishing new firms, this has enabled the development of an aggressive private sector, which is competitive enough to export manufactured goods across Europe. These factors have led to higher wages and the Polish consumer had an average purchasing power.



In 2012, the Polish zloty showed strong growth against the euro, of 8.8%, and has been strong against the dollar since 2010, gaining 8.7% in 2012. A stronger currency will help to bring down the cost of food and other commodity imports. The Polish government’s ability to manage its currency has helped the economy through cheaper imports.



With a meagre population growth rate of 0.08%, the Polish population has been stagnant over the last decade. The transformation of Poland from a communist economy to a market-oriented economy, and its entry into the EU, have had a profound effect on demographics. In the early days of opening up of the economy, there was a steady migration of the working age population in search of better prospects in Western Europe. However, that trend is declining and with the rapid progress in the country’s economy, skilled workers are returning to find opportunities in a growing economy at home.



Key Highlights

Entry into the EU has brought about major changes in eating patterns, and leading international chains such as Da Grasso and McDonald’s have fine-tuned their menus to cater to these needs. New companies such as Burger King and Domino's Pizza have entered the market as well. With a rising awareness about healthy eating, meat consumption is expected to stabilize at present levels, while fish consumption is expected to rise steadily.



The Polish are regular consumers of alcohol, which is considered a part of their daily cuisine. Adult alcohol consumption was 10.2 liters per capita in 2009, which was slightly above the OECD average of 9.4 liters per capita. Vodka is the preferred drink and Poland is the fourth largest vodka consumer in the world. With the growing adaption of western lifestyle, beer consumption is rapidly rising.



With the return of a large number of migrant workers who were exposed to international cuisine, Polish consumers are developing tastes for international ethnic foods such as Asian and Mexican delicacies. Menus have become diverse, with growing focus on breakfast and health and wellness food, take-away coffee, and ethnic items.



Polish consumers are increasingly becoming uninhibited in their spending behaviour and are not as price conscious as they previously had been. Quick service restaurants are steadily expanding their penetration beyond major cities, particularly with the younger generation working in the emerging services sector and they prefer to eat out in restaurants during both weekdays and weekends. Branded coffee chains have expanded rapidly, while ethnic restaurants have also done well.



Independent restaurants and other small foodservice outlets are declining in major cities, while international chains are gaining ground."



