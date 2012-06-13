Polish Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016 - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Polish Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- "Polish Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies.
This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market and company research covering the Polish foodservice industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast foodservice industry values at channel level, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and Poland's business environment and landscape.The Polish Foodservice report is an interesting study of the industry in light of the difficult economic environment during the recession in the country and the effect of the increase in VAT rates, change in e-invoicing, and the smoking ban, on foodservice sales in the country.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Poland was one of the few EU members able to avoid recession in 2008-2009. GDP growth in Poland in the last decade, despite the global economic crisis, provides the platform for the country's foodservice sector to grow robustly. The foodservice market in the country experienced a slowdown due to subdued demand and low transaction levels in 2009 and 2010. An upturn in the foodservice sales growth was expected in 2011; however, demand is still expected to remain subdued. Canadean expects foodservice sales to grow during the forecast period on account of a major international event to be held in the country, which is expected to support demand in the restaurants, hotels, and leisure channels.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Growth in sales in the in the foodservice industry can be attributed to a major international event being held in the country, an increase in industrial output boosting employment and retail sales, the increase in private consumption, an increase in purchasing power, and the strong growth of the Polish zloty against the euro.The foodservice industry in the country suffered from the negative impact of the recent global financial crisis, as it experienced a decline in sales, particularly in 2009. However, the growth prospects for the industry in the forecast period are promising.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"Polish Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insight into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Polish foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with unparalleled levels of detail and insight into the development of the foodservice sector within Poland.
