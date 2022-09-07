Polished.com Inc. (NYSE:POL) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2022 -- Polished.com Inc. is under investigation over possible violations of securities laws by Polished.com Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Polished.com Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Polished.com Inc., formerly know as 1847 Goedeker Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for appliances, furniture, and home goods in the United States. On August 15, 2022, after the market had closed, Polished.com disclosed that it is unable to timely file its second quarter 2022 report due to an ongoing investigation regarding "certain allegations made by certain former employees related to the Company's business operations." Shares of Polished.com Inc. (NYSE: POL) declined from $3.669 per share on October 18, 2021, to as low as $0.75 per share on August 23, 2022.



