Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Polishes in Dominican Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- During the economic slowdown in 2013, polishes confirmed their nature of being a niche category for mid-high and high-income households. Consumers in these segments did not consider the slowdown severe enough for them to reduce their purchases of polishes, so volume and value sales continued growing.
Euromonitor International's Polishes in Dominican Republic market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Floor Polish, Furniture Polish, Metal Polish, Shoe Polish.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Polishes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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