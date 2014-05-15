Fast Market Research recommends "Polishes in Greece" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Lack of innovation and investment from manufacturers hindered growth in polishes, which for another consecutive year witnessed a steep decline in sales. Polishes is a rapidly declining category given the radical changes in Greek households, such as a switch to tile flooring, which discourages the use of these types of products.
Euromonitor International's Polishes in Greece market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Floor Polish, Furniture Polish, Metal Polish, Shoe Polish.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Polishes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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