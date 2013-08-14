"Polishes in Ireland" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Polishes in Ireland", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Polishes saw volume decline on an annual basis throughout the review period, with this continuing into 2012 with 4% decline. This decline was linked to a number of factors including consumers' increasingly busy lifestyles. Many consumers are working long hours and commuting long distances, with their willingness to spend time polishing thus being low. Consumers increasingly focused on simply keeping their homes clean during the review period, rather than focusing on achieving high shine for...
Euromonitor International's Polishes in Ireland market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Floor Polish, Furniture Polish, Metal Polish, Shoe Polish.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Polishes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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