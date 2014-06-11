Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Polishes in Macedonia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- In 2013, polishes in Macedonia achieved current value growth of 3%, reaching MKD94 million as all ranges within polishes achieved positive current value growth.
Competitive Landscape
Werner & Mertz GmbH led polishes in Macedonia with a 26% value share in 2013. SC Johnson & Son Inc and Ilirija dd ranked second and third, respectively, with value shares of 19% and 17%. Erdal by Werner & Mertz GmbH and Pronto from SC Johnson & Son were neck and neck in their battle for the leading brand position within polishes in Macedonia in 2013. Group Sarantis SA ranked fourth with a 15% value share, followed by Bolton Manitoba SpA with 6% in 2013.
Industry Prospects
Polishes in Macedonia is set to achieve a CAGR of 2% at constant 2013 prices to reach MKD105 million by 2018. The forecast growth indicates an improved performance of polishes both at constant 2013 prices and in volume terms.
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Polishes industry in Macedonia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Polishes industry in Macedonia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Polishes in Macedonia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Polishes in Macedonia?
- What are the major brands in Macedonia?
- What are the future prospects for the polishes market?
- What are the key new product launches in the polishes market?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Floor Polish, Furniture Polish, Metal Polish, Shoe Polish.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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