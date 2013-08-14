Polishes in New Zealand - New Report Available

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Polishes in New Zealand"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Polishing continued to be seen as an outdated home care chore in 2012. Products such as surface care with in-built cleaning and disinfectant properties, electro-static dusters and the introduction of cleaning wipes have all impacted the polishes category. In addition, the change of furniture and flooring trends, from solid wood to veneer and other material types have reduced the need for some polishing products.
Euromonitor International's Polishes in New Zealand market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Floor Polish, Furniture Polish, Metal Polish, Shoe Polish.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Polishes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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