"Polishes in Saudi Arabia" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Polishes in Saudi Arabia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Saudi cities became increasingly polluted and dusty during the review period, as a result of rapid urbanisation and industrialisation. Heavy traffic flows, overcrowding and increased industrial emissions all contributed to worsening air quality during the review period. This encouraged the more frequent use of household polishes, boosting sales of floor polish, furniture polish and metal polish.
Euromonitor International's Polishes in Saudi Arabia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Floor Polish, Furniture Polish, Metal Polish, Shoe Polish.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Polishes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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