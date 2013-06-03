"Polishes in the United Arab Emirates" Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Polishes performed similarly in 2012 as in 2011, with the steadily improving economic conditions in the United Arab Emirates helping sales in this category. Furthermore, the trend towards more formal and expensive footwear has benefited shoe polish as consumers strive to take proper care of their shoes. Polish for flooring and wooden furniture also performed well as consumers generally take good care of their wooden furniture and floors and often employ live-in domestic staff to complete...
Euromonitor International's Polishes in United Arab Emirates market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Floor Polish, Furniture Polish, Metal Polish, Shoe Polish.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Polishes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
