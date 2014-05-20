Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Polishes in the United Kingdom", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Growth in polishes remained in 2013 was positive, although far from stellar as low levels of product development meant that there was little for consumers to be excited about in the category. Demand for polishes continues to benefit from lower disposable income levels among British consumers, much of which was the result the adverse macroeconomic situation and the ongoing struggles of the majority of British households. With less money to spend, British consumers are prolonging the replacement...
Euromonitor International's Polishes in United Kingdom market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Floor Polish, Furniture Polish, Metal Polish, Shoe Polish.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Polishes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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