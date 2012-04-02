Polisonico.com Is a One-Stop Source of Info for Theater, Concerts, News and More in Jalisco, Mexico

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2012 -- For years, Jalisco, Mexico has been a popular tourist destination. The beautiful area, which is located on the western side of the country, attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year who come to relax and enjoy the Guadalajara metropolitan area and all it has to offer.



Many of the main attractions are located in the city itself as well outlying areas like Zapopan and more. Known as a hot spot for tourism, it is easy for visitors as well as residents of the area to stay busy with a variety of concerts, theater performances, Expo, intermoda, entertainment venues and other events.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for its outstanding and comprehensive articles, event listings and more about Jalisco and the entire Guadalajara metropolitan area.



Polisonico.com is a free online guide that features an amazing amount of articles and information all in one handy location. The website launched just about a year ago, but it has already earned a well-deserved reputation through word of mouth as a reliable and up-to-date source of news and events in the area.



The website—which is in Spanish but translates easily to English with a click of a button at the top of the main page—is incredibly easy to use. Visitors and residents alike are welcome to visit the website at any time and begin browsing through the vast amount of helpful information.



Category tabs help visitors to the site find information on specific topics and local eventos, or events, quickly and easily. For example, selecting the “teatro” choice will bring readers to another page devoted with the latest theater performances scheduled throughout the region. Music fans who would like to check out a concierto or concert while in town can click on the “musica” tab for a detailed listing of upcoming shows. The home page also includes listings of the most current performances, including where and when they are scheduled and facts about the musicians and singers.



Polisonico.com also includes articles filled with up-to-date news about the area itself; this can be very useful to tourists who have never been to Jalisco before and are curious about what is going on from day-to-day in the city. Current articles include information about a new museum that will open in the area.



