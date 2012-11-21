Political Humor Blog Dependocrats.com Launches

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- In light of the recent election results earlier this month, a new political humor blog Dependocrats.com has launched and offers site viewers the ability to read user submitted posts and comment and interact with other site visitors. It is an interactive discussion blog with the majority of the posts containing controversial political topics.



The main focus of the blog pokes fun at the Democratic Party and the Obama administration. The term “Dependocrats” was coined in reference to those who are dependant on the hard work from others, notably the Republicans and their tax dollars to pay for the several free assistance programs offered by the Government.



Although politics is a very touchy subject matter the blog is intended to be purely as a source of comic relief. Some may not like the posts, but again it is not to be taken seriously. It is a great way to express opinions, share videos, stories and even pictures and engage the site viewers in discussion.



A great example of how the blog works would be someone watching a funny and or controversial video online and then submitting it through the Dependocrats.com website along with a description and or storyline. The blog will then post the submission for all viewers to read and comment on. Users can then share the posts via social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter directly from the blog.



Expect several funny posts, from Obama jokes to funny videos, all revolving around politics and “Dependocrats.” All posts and comments are moderated before going live on the blog as a way to ensure that a fine line isn’t crossed. The blog will not be a free for all, although the users are encouraged to speak their mind. Dependocrats.com is designed to be a place where one can voice his or her concerns as well as opinions.



About Dependocrats.com

Dependocrats.com is a political comedy blog where site viewers can upload their own pictures, videos, stories, or points of view and also comment on the posts submitted by other site viewers. The site was designed as a place to share and interact in regards to funny political posts. For more information please visit http://www.dependocrats.com