Nike's Political Memorabilia Is Dominating the Presidential Debate

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- User generated content has become a trending fad this year. A local Charlotte, NC native customized her t-shirt with the word “Democrat” on it. I was told that you could do it if you were a Republican or Liberal as well. This year, the team decided to show off their innovative merchandise when Charlotte, NC won the bid to sponsor the Democratic National Convention.



The team member decided to buy merchandise for the entire Democrat team. The owner immediately registered the business as a local vendor and received permission from the parent company to customize their Nike apparel with this user generated content specifically for this event. The organization then became the FIRST Company ever to utilize NIKE’s platform by creating political, athletic memorabilia. A lot of the visitors were surprised with the authenticity of the merchandise when they saw the shipping package from UPS. The organization also promoted Republican merchandise in Tampa Bay, FL during the Republican National Convention.



The 45th President Athletic Store is a seasonal business that operates every four years during the political season. It is kind of like an online Champs or Footlocker. We are currently recruiting for interns to work as virtual call center agents and to help us with social media applications until October 15, 2012. Our company’s charities of choice are the Breast Cancer Society, Crisis Assistance Ministry, and the Women’s Shelter.



Hours of Operation:

M-F 9AM-4PM, SAT 10am-8pm, and SUN Closed EST.

Phone Support: 888-741-7779

http://www.the45thpresidentathleticstore.com

Owner: Sparkle

owner@the45thpresidentathleticstore.com



The company’s charity organizations of choice are the Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation and Crisis Assistance Ministries. This young lady’s innovative tactics has boosted her popularity in her community. The organization is a Chamber of Commerce approved business.



Author: S. Walton

Date: 10/3/2012