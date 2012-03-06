Political Science Degree Guides Offers Students Insight Into Available Careers, Programs

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2012 -- In times of political, social or economic crisis, some people prefer to take a back seat and stay out of the action, while others choose to get involved and play an integral role in determining a solution.



And with campaigns for the 2012 Presidential Election in full swing, these two groups are becoming more defined, even prompting some of the “action seekers” to consider a job in the politics.



For those outspoken individuals interested in taking a larger part in the political process, while fighting for their beliefs and the ideals of others, the first step is obtaining a political science degree.



For a list of the wide array of benefits and job opportunities, as well as information about the top accredited schools offering an online political science degree, prospective students are turning to Political Science Degree Guides. The online resource provides a multitude of in-depth data regarding careers available within the political science industry, associations offering relevant information, and the ways in which people involved in political science impact different industries.



There are two types of political science Bachelor’s degrees, a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a Bachelor of Science in Political Science. Each differs in the core classes required.



People can also choose to further their education and career opportunities by obtaining a Master’s of Arts in Political Science or a Master’s of Science in Political Science.



Once an online political science degree is obtained, a person has a wide range of job opportunities and sectors to choose from, including federal, state and local governments, law and enterprise, nonprofit associations, marketing campaign management, journalism, and research and teaching at the college and university level.



And according to Political Science Degree Guides, people who hold a political science degree are highly attractive to an assortment of employers within the public and private sectors.



“In a basic sense, holding a Political Science diploma means employers will perceive you to have glorious communication abilities, administrative competence, and analytical talents which might be helpful in a broad variety of business areas,” states Political Science Degree Guides.



