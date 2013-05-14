Political Thriller Novel Twists Moral Ambiguity Around Counter Terrorism

Tel Aviv, Israel -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Author Larry A. Levitan is making available for free the first six chapters of his first full length novel, "Shades of Terror", a political thriller focusing on a counter terrorism campaign set in New York City. The novel centers around an FBI agent who hooks up with a Mossad hit squad to stop a complex plot threating to kill tens of thousands. As a political thriller the novel takes flight from circumstances surrounding the 9/11 attacks and in frighteningly realistic detail develops a terrorism scenario, full of conspiracy and espionage, to return destruction many fold to New York City.



The novel tells the story of John Kramer, an FBI agent racing in a counter terrorism effort to prevent the use of a secret weapon in a terror attack aimed to further terrify New York City. Larry A. Levitan has created a complex character in John Kramer, a former corporate lawyer, who leaves his career to join the ranks of the FBI after who losingt is fiance to the September 11th 2001 attack on the World Trade Center. He drinks too much and dresses too well. As the plot unfolds John Kramer's morals and ethics become challenged by the ruthless way in which the Mossad agents seek to employ a very violent counter-terrorism strategy.



As the political part of a political thriller, the novel challenges the reader to think about terrorism from a number of points of view and experiences, such as the Mossad agents who feel terrorism's spread vindicates the most ruthless counter terrorism tactics regardless of moral standards or political conventions.



"Shades of Terror" is a ride which bends into action, twists around politics, goes head on into espionage, and leave the reader feeling like all this may happen tomorrow. Larry A. Levitan's first novel shows a writer building a realistic world that balances strong characters with a complex plot.



The first six chapters of "Shades of Terror" are available for free on Larry A. Levitan's website at http://www.levitanbooks.com



About Larry A. Levitan

Larry A. Levitan has worked as a high tech executive and an entrepreneur in the travel and restaurant industry. He has lived variously in South Africa, Germany and Israel which he credits as giving him a multi-cultural view of life. "Shades of Terror" is his first novel. He currently lives with his wife and two sons in Tel Aviv, Israel.



