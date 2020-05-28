Politically Inappropriate with David Cooper on VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, announces the newest episode "Politically Inappropriate" with host, David Cooper as he discusses why Joe Biden is losing his supporters along with the immaturity that Nancy Pelosi demonstrates. The episode premiered on VoiceAmerica.com on May 23rd and can be found at Political Hogwash.



In this episode we are joined by host David Cooper. David Cooper begins this episode by discussing Joe Biden's campaign. Joe Biden is losing supporters now more than ever due to a multitude of mistakes. One of those being his very offensive statements along with being caught in a "Quid Pro Quo no-no" with Ukraine while the 2016 election cycle was taking place. After David's fiery discussion about Biden he then begins to go down the line to Nancy Pelosi. David believes that Nancy carries the personality of a twelve-year-old due to her smart remarks about President Trump. He continues to state that she attempts to be more dictator than speaker. On top of that, law enforcement has had to start showing their support with those whom they have sworn to protect in defiance of any governors' orders due to citizens not respecting lockdown procedures.



