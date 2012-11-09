Politicians and Motivational Speakers Are Clever at Manipulating Our Minds

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Is there an art to public speaking? Are you the individual that has sat in a seminar and the speaker had everyone in the room on the edge of their seat? What does former President Bill Clinton know that you don’t when it comes to speaking? Author Andrii Sedniev releases “The Magic of Public Speaking” which reveals tips and tricks.



Are you the individual that dislikes speaking in front of an audience? Author Sedniev states, “It doesn’t matter what you do for a living; you won’t be able to avoid speaking in public. People judge you not on what you know, who you are or your accomplishments; they judge you based upon what they see and hear”.



“The Magic of Public Speaking” system was based on techniques utilized by the best 1,000 speakers in the modern world. Thereby, the methods discussed in this book will work 100% of the time. The methods have already been proven and readers will receive very practical and simple instruction on how to create a speech that will keep their audience at he edge of their seats each and every time they speak.



Author Sedniev reveals one of the “dirty little tricks” utilized by some speakers is audience involvement. Author Sedniev reveals people support what they help to create. Also he shares that people pay attention to the reaction of other people in the audience. Based on this information, some speakers will bring their support group to sit in the audience.



“The Magic of Public Speaking” is a comprehensive step-by-step system for creating highly effective speeches. Readers are provided with techniques that have been tested on hundreds of professional speakers and work! Readers will be taught key factors when it comes to public speaking such as knowing who your audience should be; how to captivate and engaged them with your offer and even getting them to interact with you and ask questions.



The Magic of Public Speaking is available on Amazon - http://www.amazon.com/Magic-Public-Speaking-Complete-ebook/dp/B009Y8S6OG .



About the Author: Andrii Sedniev

Andrii Sedniev, MBA, is the founder of the Magic of Public Speaking system which has helped hundreds of speakers worldwide to unleash their public speaking in a very short period of time. Andrii's students say that the Magic of Public Speaking system is the most complete and powerful public speaking training that they have ever experienced. At the age of 19, Andrii obtained his CCIE (Certified Cisco Internetwork Expert) certification, the most respected certification in the IT world and became the youngest person in Europe to hold this certification.



At the age of 23, he joined an MBA program at one of the top 10 MBA schools in the USA. Andrii was the youngest student on the program and at the age of 25, he joined Cisco Systems' Head Office as a Product Manager, responsible for managing a router which brought in $1 billion dollars in revenue every year.



These experiences have taught Andrii that success in any endeavor doesn't as much dependent upon the amount of experience, but rather, on the processes that you are using. Without the correct process, experience can become irrelevant. Having dedicated over 10 years to researching and testing a variety of different techniques, Andrii has created the Magic of Public Speaking system. This system is a complete and comprehensive step-by-step program that will enable you to achieve in 2 months what most speakers never achieve in 10 years!



